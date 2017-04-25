FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ashland Global reports Q2 EPS of $1.42 from continuing operations
April 25, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ashland Global reports Q2 EPS of $1.42 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Ashland Global Holdings Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.71 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.42 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 adjusted ebitda for Ashland Specialty Ingredients to be $123-$133 million, versus $128 million last year

* Qtrly sales $1,320 million versus $1,247 million - SEC filing

* For Q3, ASI sales are expected to be in range of $535-$565 million

* Ashland anticipates closing Pharmachem acquisition in June quarter

* With addition of Pharmachem's related income, now expect ASI's adjusted ebitda for fiscal 2017 to be in range of $485-$500 million Source text (bit.ly/2qbO3c8) Further company coverage:

