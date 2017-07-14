FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
POLITICS
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 6:07 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Ashmore Group Plc

* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.

* Saw positive investment performance of $1.6 billion and net inflows of $1.2 billion.

* Total assets at end-June were $58.7 billion.

* Net inflows were delivered in blended debt, corporate debt, equities and alternatives.

* Flows were flat in external debt, multi-asset and overlay/liquidity.

* Local currency experienced a net outflow as a consequence of a large institutional account redemption.

* Saw positive investment performance across fixed income and equities, with particularly strong performance in local currency and external debt.

* Performance was flat in multi-asset, alternatives and overlay/liquidity. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.