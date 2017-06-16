PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 Asia Commercial Holdings Ltd :
* Group is expected to record a net profit for year ended 31 March 2017
* Expected result is largely accounted for by valuation gains on investment properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says it and partners plan to boost capital in new energy vehicle JV for a combined 480 million yuan ($70.30 million)