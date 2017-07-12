BRIEF-Huayi Brothers sees H1 net profit up 30-60 pct y/y from 302.8 mln yuan year ago
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 30-60 percent y/y from 302.8 million yuan ($44.61 million)
July 12 Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Ltd
* Company, hk subsidiary and Asiasat Bvi entered into a facilities agreement
* Agreement for term loan and revolving credit facilities in an aggregate amount of us$220 million
* Purpose of refinancing facilities is to refinance dividend facility & for corporate funding requirements of co & units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 30-60 percent y/y from 302.8 million yuan ($44.61 million)
RABAT, July 12 A ban on carrying laptop computers and other large electronic devices in aircraft cabins on direct flights between Morocco and the United States will be lifted on Thursday, Morocco's Royal Air Maroc said in a statement.