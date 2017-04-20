BRIEF-Asiamedic to potentially buy Luyeellium Healthcare for S$42.2 mln

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 3:41 PM / 4 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Asiamedic Limited

* Proposed Acquisition Of Luyeellium Healthcare Co Ltd

* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement with vendors in relation to proposed acquisition

* Aggregate consideration payable by company to vendors for proposed acquisition is S$42.2 million

* Consideration will be satisfied in full by allotment and issuance of 527.1 million new shares at S$0.080 per consideration share to vendors

* Vendors being Luye Medicals Group Pte Ltd, Park Heeseok, Hong Yong Su And Choi Jinseok Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

