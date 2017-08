May 26 (Reuters) - Asiamet Education Group Bhd

* Federal court had on the 18 may dismissed both leave applications on ground that case was decided on its particular facts

* Refers to AEGB's announcement pertaining to material litigation between Asiamet (M) SDN, K. Pasupathy with Syarikat Kemacahaya Source (bit.ly/2r3uzbl) Further company coverage: