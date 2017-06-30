June 30 Asian Citrus Holdings Ltd
* Company was made aware of a prc court order requiring a
subsidiary of company to repay a loan of rmb17 million and
interest in arrears
* In june, co was made aware proceedings from a prc court
whereby man gui fu has commenced legal proceedings against unit
of co
* During month of june 2017, co was made aware of service of
proceedings whereby Man Gui Fu has commenced legal proceedings
against unit of co
* Legal proceedings alleging fu has right to require such
subsidiary to transfer 46.14% equity interest in beihai
perfuming garden juice
