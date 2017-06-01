FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2017 / 8:47 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Asiaray Media Group updates on exclusive advertising media operation contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Asiaray-voluntary Announcement

* Exclusive Advertising Media Operation Contract For Hangzhou Metro Line 2 And Line 4

* Unit entered into an advertising media operation contract with Hangzhou Metro Group Company

* Shanghai Asiaray granted exclusive concession rights to operate mainstream advertising media of phases 1 and 2 of Hangzhou Metro line 2

* Shanghai Asiaray also granted exclusive concession rights to operate mainstream advertising media of phase 1 of Hangzhou Metro Line 4

* Upon commencement of term of contract, group provides advertising services for 15 metro lines and 27 airports across 38 cities in PRC Source (bit.ly/2rsM5b1) Further company coverage:

