May 16 (Reuters) - Asiatravel.Com Holdings Ltd

* Entered into a convertible note subscription agreement with Zhonghong Holding Co., Ltd

* Company proposes to issue to subscriber (Zhonghong Holding) a convertible note with a principal amount of S$10 million

* Estimated net proceeds from proposed convertible note issue is approximately S$9.9 million