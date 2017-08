April 21 (Reuters) - Asiatravel.Com Holdings Ltd:

* Unit at Reservation Network Pte. Ltd. has increased its paid-up share capital by S$1.7 million to S$3.1 million

* Increase of share capital is not expected to have any material impact on net tangible assets & EPS of group for FY ending 31 Dec 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: