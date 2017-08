April 4 (Reuters) - Asit Biotech SA:

* Announces that it has achieved the primary endpoint of the phase I/IIa clinical trial with its hdm-ASIT+ product candidate for house dust mite rhinitis

* Confirmation of hdm-ASIT+'s safety and tolerability profile

* Conjunctival provocation test showed a slight numerical difference in favour of treated group compared to placebo group (not statistically significant) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)