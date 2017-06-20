BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20ASJ Inc
* Says 1,738 units of its first series options were exercised to 173,800 shares of its common stock from June 14 to June 20
* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,561.7 yen per share on June 14 and 1,405.4 yen per share on June 20
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/HNH7U5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: