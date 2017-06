May 22 ASKNET AG:

* ASKNET AG PLANS TO REDUCE SHARE CAPITAL

* NOMINAL REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL IN A 10:1 RELATION BY A CORRESPONDING MERGER OF SHARES

* REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL WOULD ALLOW COMPANY TO OFFSET LOSS POSTED FOR PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND TO RESTRUCTURE ITS EQUITY CAPITAL

* SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE REDUCED BY EUR 4,584,852.00 TO EUR 509,428.00