BRIEF-Asm Pacific Technology posts FY net profit hk$1.44 billion

March 3 (Reuters) - Asm Pacific Technology Ltd

* Fy net profit HK$1.44 billion, up 50.9 percent

* Fy group revenue US$1.84 billion , up 9.8 percent

* Final dividend of hk$1.10 per share

* "Strong momentum will continue and 2017 is likely to be a year of growth for the group"

* "Expect group billing for q1 to show only a small sequential improvement over the preceeding quarter"

* Expect strong y-o-y double digit percentage improvement in group's billing during the q1 of this year

* "For the group booking in Q1, we expect it to improve sequentially and to demonstrate an even stronger double digit percentage growth on y-o-y basis"