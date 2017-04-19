FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ASML Holding Q1 net income beats consensus
April 19, 2017 / 5:23 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ASML Holding Q1 net income beats consensus

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Asml Holding NV:

* Q1 net sales 1.94 billion euros versus 1.82 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net bookings 1.89 billion euros versus 1.47 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Systems backlog at end Q1 is 4.5 billion euros versus 4.15 billion euros in Reuters poll

* Q1 net income 452 million euros versus 397 million euros in Reuters poll

* In Q1 EUV backlog grows to 21 systems valued at 2.3 billion euros

* Proposal to declare a dividend in respect of 2016 of 1.20 euro per ordinary share (for a total amount of approximately 515 million euros)

* For the second-quarter of 2017, co expects net sales between 1.9 and 2.0 billion euros which includes approximately 200 million euro EUV revenue

* Expects Q2 2017 net sales between 1.9 and 2.0 billion euros and a gross margin between 43 and 44 percent

* Expects three NXE:3400B shipments in the second-quarter of 2017

* Models a 2020 annual revenue opportunity of 11 billion euros with an EPS of more than 9 euros, with significant further growth potential into the next decade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

