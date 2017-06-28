BRIEF- JapanBridge (Ireland) to cut voting power in Solasia Pharma KK to 7.9 pct
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
June 28 ASML Holding NV:
* ASML OBTAINS REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR STRENGTHENED PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEISS, PREPARES TO CLOSE TRANSACTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.