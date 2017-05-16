BRIEF-ASOS says fire at distribution centre damages stock worth 6.25 mln stg

May 16 (Reuters) - ASOS Plc:

* At 3.00am on Tuesday May 16 2017, a fire broke out in our new Eurohub 2 distribution centre based outside of Berlin

* Initial estimate of 25 or c.6.25 mln stg could be compromised by fire and water damage

* None of technology, automation or structure of building has been affected by fire

* Anticipated that other three chambers of site will be operational again later today

