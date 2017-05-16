FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2017 / 11:23 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-ASOS says fire at distribution centre damages stock worth 6.25 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - ASOS Plc:

* At 3.00am on Tuesday May 16 2017, a fire broke out in our new Eurohub 2 distribution centre based outside of Berlin

* Initial estimate of 25 or c.6.25 mln stg could be compromised by fire and water damage

* None of technology, automation or structure of building has been affected by fire

* Anticipated that other three chambers of site will be operational again later today

* Fully insured for loss of stock and any subsequent business interruption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

