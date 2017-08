May 8 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd :

* Notice of mandatory redemption in connection with all of its issued and outstanding 7.250% perpetual non-cumulative preference shares

* Redemption price will be $25 per 7.250% preference share; Redemption is to take place on July 1, 2017