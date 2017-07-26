FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
27 minutes ago
BRIEF-Aspen Q2 earnings per share $1.07
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 8:28 PM / 27 minutes ago

BRIEF-Aspen Q2 earnings per share $1.07

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd:

* Aspen reports results for the six months and second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.47

* Q2 earnings per share $1.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - net written premiums of $578.7 million in q2 of 2017, a decrease of 20.2 pct compared with $724.8 million in q2 of 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - gross written premiums of $822.1 million in q2 of 2017, an increase of 2.5 pct compared with $801.7 million in q2 of 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $48.64 as at june 30, 2017, up 4.1 pct from december 31, 2016

* Aspen Insurance Holdings Ltd - diluted book value per share was $48.64 as at june 30, 2017, up 4.1 pct from december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.