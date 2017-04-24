FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aspen says welcome probe into allegations of anti-competitive behavior
April 24, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aspen says welcome probe into allegations of anti-competitive behavior

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Aspen:

* Notes media reports that competition commission has decided to take up democratic alliance's request to investigate alleged anti-competitive conduct of co in South Africa

* Welcomes process and opportunity to categorically set aside such allegations of anti- competitive behavior

* Committed to full and constructive engagement with competition commission should it wish to pursue such an investigation

* Aspen has not increased pricing of its products outside of this regulatory framework Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

