4 months ago
BRIEF-Aspen to not comment on allegations in press reports
April 18, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Aspen to not comment on allegations in press reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited :

* Aspen’S response to the press reports of 14 and 15 April 2017

* Demonstrated commitment to providing medicines affordably over many years, supply of oncology products in question is no exception

* Aspen will not comment on these public allegations

* Aspen looks forward to opportunity to demonstrate integrity and legality of its practices in context of these legal processes.

* Oncology portfolio in question generated revenue in EU in Aspen's FY ended 30 June 2016 of EUR 60 million (963 mln rand) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

