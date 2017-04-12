BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 Asr Nederland NV:
* Boatmen's Pension Fund awards 100 million euros ($106.02 million) investment mandate to a.s.r. Asset Management
* 65 percent of SPRH's mandate to a.s.r. consists of fixed-income securities (government and corporate bonds and interest rate overlay)
* Remaining 35 percent of other asset classes, particularly equities. Source text: bit.ly/2oWqWWr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9432 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago