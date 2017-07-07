BRIEF- Star Mica announces upgrade of stock listing
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section, effective July 14
July 7 ASR Nederland NV:
* ASR DUTCH MOBILITY OFFICE FUND RAISES € 150 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS Source text: bit.ly/2uwNpca Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE second section, effective July 14
SHANGHAI, July 7 Foreign investors increased their holdings of Chinese bonds for a fourth consecutive month in June, official data showed, as comparatively high yields and central bank efforts to stabilise the currency bolstered local debt appeal.