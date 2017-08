March 8 (Reuters) - ASR Nederland NV:

* Signed for 100 million euros ($105.40 million) participation in second closing of Bedrijfsleningenfonds (BLF), corporate loan fund of Netherlands Investment Institution (NLII) and Robeco Source text: bit.ly/2mBbX1Y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9488 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)