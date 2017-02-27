BRIEF-Moody's says U.S. apparel and footwear companies remain challenged
* Moody's - US apparel and footwear companies remain challenged by strong dollar, weak retail traffic
Feb 27 Assam Company India Ltd
* Co declared owner of 60 percent of participating interest currently held by India government and thus has now become owner of Amguri field
* Says production sharing contract period shall be extended by 5 years from the original term
* Sum of US$3.54 million is granted to co as damages/compensation along with interest at 6 percent p.a.
* Says cost of arbitral proceedings of INR 12.5 million shall also accrue to ACIL Source text: (bit.ly/2l3oDzq) Further company coverage:
BRIDGNORTH, England, March 7 British manufacturer Grainger & Worrall makes millions of pounds casting complex aluminium engine blocks for Formula One and other high-performance cars. But it has hit a problem when it comes to a more basic issue: finding skilled workers.
FRANKFURT, March 7 Daimler has no plans to raise its minority stake in loss-making luxury carmaker Aston Martin, the German company's Chief Executive Dieter Zetsche said on Tuesday.