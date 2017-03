March 11 Asseco Poland S.A.

* Poland's largest software firm Asseco Poland sells 51 percent of shares in Russian subsidiary R-Style Softlab JSC to three individuals for total of 71 million zlotys ($17.5 million)

* Payment to take place within 60 months of Mar. 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0570 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)