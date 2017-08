April 24 (Reuters) - Assiteca SpA:

* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of Socoupa SA, a Swiss-based company, which holds - as a single asset - 77.24 percent of Grupo Muntadas SA

* Total price paid for a purchase of Socoupa (including amount already paid till April 2014) amounted to EUR 1.8 million ($1.95 million) Source text: bit.ly/2oY7TK4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9209 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)