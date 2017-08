Feb 15 (Reuters) - Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo:

* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 pct of CDM Insurance Brokers Srl

* Provisional price of the operation is 1.5 million euros ($1.58 million)

* Execution of contract to take place by March 2017 Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9478 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)