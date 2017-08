April 20 (Reuters) - Associated Banc-Corp

* Associated Banc-Corp reports first quarter earnings of $0.35 per share

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Associated Banc-Corp qtrly net interest income of $180 million increased $8 million, or 5% from year ago quarter

* Associated Banc-Corp qtrly net interest margin of 2.84% improved from 2.81% in year ago quarter