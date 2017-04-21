FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Associated International Hotels and Tian Teck Land Ltd issues profit warning
April 21, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Associated International Hotels and Tian Teck Land Ltd issues profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Associated International Hotels Ltd

* Expected that TTLL annual results and AIHL annual results will both record a loss before taxation for year ended 31 March 2017

* Expected a loss before taxation due to change from valuation gains to losses in respect of their investment properties

* Expects unaudited consolidated results of AIHL Group for year ended 31 March 2017 will record a loss before taxation of about HK$69 million

* Expects unaudited consolidated results of TTLL Group for year ended 31 March 2017 will record a loss before taxation of about HK$79 million

* Expects only a slight decrease in results arising from normal business operation of TTLL Group for year ended 31 March Source (bit.ly/2oRyQPr) Further company coverage:

