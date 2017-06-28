June 28 Associated International Hotels Ltd :

* FY revenue HK$ 661.7 million versus HK$667.2 million

* Loss and total comprehensive income for year attributable HK$159.1 million versus profit of HK$871.4 million

* Final dividend proposed after end of reporting period of HK$0.60 per share

* Anticipated that rental income from iSQUARE and results from operations of group for coming FY to be adversely affected