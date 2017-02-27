Feb 27 Association of British Insurers (ABI):

* ABI says cutting discount rate is "crazy decision", motor and liability premiums will rise

* ABI says NHS will likely have 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) rise in compensation bills as a result of discount rate cut Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8061 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)