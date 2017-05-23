FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Assura FY PBT 95.2 mln stg vs 28.8 mln stg
May 23, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Assura FY PBT 95.2 mln stg vs 28.8 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Assura Plc

* 21.2 pct increase in investment property, to 1.3 billion bln (2016: 1.1 billion bln)

* 7.6 pct growth in diluted EPRA NAV per share to 49.3 pence (2016: 45.8 pence)

* 16.6 pct increase in rent roll to 74.4 million stg (2016: 63.8 million stg)

* 20 pct increase in EPRA EPS to 2.4 pence (2016: 2.0 pence)

* 95.2 million stg profit before tax (2016: 28.8 million stg)

* Fully covered dividend increased by 9.8 pct to 2.25 pence (2016: 2.05 pence)

* There is cross party support for investment in primary care sector to relieve pressure on secondary care

* There is broad policy consensus that investment in primary care estate is key to transformation and sustainability of nhs

* With a general election just a few weeks away, all eyes will be on next steps for nhs policy after 8 june Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

