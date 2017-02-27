BRIEF-Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
Feb 27 Assura Plc
* Appointment of CEO
* appointment of Jonathan Murphy as chief executive officer
* Jonathan has been Interim CEO since 3 October 2016
* Board will now commence a search for a new finance director. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives FDA clearance of IND for GSP 304
March 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
March 7 Shares of large U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies sold off on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he was working on a "new system" to reduce prices in the industry.