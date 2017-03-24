BRIEF-H2o Innovation says unit recently renewed four municipal contracts
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
March 24 Assurant Inc
* CEO Alan Colberg's 2016 total compensation $7.8 million versus. $8.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* H2o Innovation Inc - unit recently renewed four municipal contracts and was awarded a project in New Mexico
* Lockheed Martin - following service life extension program structural modifications, air force can safely operate block 40-52 aircraft to 2048, beyond Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: