UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Assurant Inc:
* Assurant reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 operating earnings per share $1.87
* Q1 earnings per share $2.53
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net investment income $ 120.6 million versus $135.7 million
* Assurant -Q1 net earned premiums, fees and other income from global housing, global lifestyle and global preneed segments totaled $1.38 billion compared to $1.55 billion last year
* Assurant Inc says combined ratio for risk-based businesses increased to 82.9 percent in Q1 2017 from 80.7 percent in prior-year quarter
* Assurant Inc sees for FY 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results
* Operating earnings per diluted share for FY 2017 , excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016
* Assurant Inc - for 2017 assurant net operating income, excluding reportable catastrophe losses, to be roughly level with 2016 results
* Assurant Inc -for 2017 assurant operating earnings per diluted share, excluding catastrophe losses, to grow double-digits from 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.