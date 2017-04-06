FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement
April 6, 2017 / 9:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Assured Guaranty Ltd -

* Assured Guaranty comments on modification of PREPA restructuring support agreement

* Believe oversight board should "promptly facilitate title VI execution under promesa of modified RSA"

* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will extend maturity on relending bonds purchased in 2016

* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will commit to purchase $18 million of relending bonds in July 2017

* Similar to previous version of RSA, Assured Guaranty will provide $120 million of principal payment deferrals in 2018 through 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

