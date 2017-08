BRIEF-Astarta Holding FY EBITDA up 16 pct YoY

April 10 (Reuters) - Astarta Holding NV

* FY net profit 2.35 billion hryvnia ($87.23 million) versus 371.5 million hryvnia year ago

* FY operating profit 3.53 billion hryvnia versus 2.60 billion hryvnia year ago

* FY 2016 revenue 10.41 billion hryvnia versus 7.64 billion hryvnia year ago

* FY EBITDA up 16 pct to 152 million euros ($160.88 million)

* The share of exports in FY consolidated revenues grew to 51 pct

* The company posted FY prelim. EBITDA at 150.0 million euros