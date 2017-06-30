June 30Astellas Pharma Inc

* Says it announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for the use of mirabegron in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency

