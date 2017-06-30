BRIEF-Medmira reports 2017 third quarter results
Revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $192,590 as compared to $230,419 for same period last year
June 30Astellas Pharma Inc
* Says it announced the submission of a supplemental new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) seeking approval for the use of mirabegron in combination with solifenacin succinate 5 mg for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency and urinary frequency
Requests trading halt pending announcement regarding clinical trial results