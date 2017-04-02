FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Astellas Pharma to acquire Ogeda SA
#Market News
April 2, 2017 / 11:36 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Astellas Pharma to acquire Ogeda SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc:

* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million

* Astellas will make an initial payment of eur 500 million in consideration of 100% of equity in Ogeda at closing of transaction

* Ogeda shareholders will be eligible to receive additional eur 300 million with attainment of certain milestones for fezolinetant

* Astellas is still reviewing impact of this transaction on its financial forecasts for fiscal year ending March 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

