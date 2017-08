May 11(Reuters) - Astellas Pharma Inc

* Says it announced the discontinuation of ASP8273 treatment arm in the the late-stage SOLAR trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ASP8273 versus erlotinib/gefitinib

* Says it is voluntarily closing study randomization

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/YgQQTz

