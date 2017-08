March 2 (Reuters) - Advanced Stabilized Technologies Group AB:

* ASTG and Indra Sistemas S.A. have decided to enter into a comprehensive strategic alliance

* Companies will jointly develop satellite antenna using ASTG's MIL-approved P9 robot and Indra's technology and know-how relating to dual-band solutions

* Sharp deliveries are possible from Q4 2017, alternatively from Q1 2018

