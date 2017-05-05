BRIEF-Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
May 5 Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA:
* Approved the application to capital market commission for approval of delisting of its shares from Athens Stock Exchange
Source text: bit.ly/2ph7eB4
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be acquired by HGGC
* March quarter NPAT 5.5 million rupees versus profit 47 million rupees year ago
* Says will host a news conference at 9:45 A.M. EDT today at Ford world headquarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: