March 8 (Reuters) - Astir Palace Vouliagmeni SA:

* Signs a deal with Aktor to renovate the hotel complex for 68.4 million euros ($72.20 million)

* Says completion date of project to be April 24, 2018

Source text: bit.ly/2mYzqeN

