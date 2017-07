July 19 (Reuters) - Astoria Investments Ltd:

* Results for quarter and six months ended 30 june 2017

* As at 30 June 2017, net asset value (NAV) per Astoria share was $1.12; increase of 12 pct versus NAV $1.00 per share as at 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)