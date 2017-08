April 27 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* 61.17 percent votes cast in favor to approve annual report on remuneration for year ended December 31, 2016 at AGM, 38.83 percent against

* 96.08 percent votes cast in favor of to approve directors' remuneration policy at AGM, 3.92 percent against