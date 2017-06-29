June 29 Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd

* Says Sanjay Murdeshwar has offered to resign as managing director of company

* Says board has accepted Murdeshwar's resignation

* Says board co-opted Gagan Singh Bedi as additional director, who will take over as MD of co with effect from July 1, 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2u25gHx) Further company coverage: