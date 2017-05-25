FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AstraZeneca recalls one lot of Brilinta professional sample bottles
May 25, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-AstraZeneca recalls one lot of Brilinta professional sample bottles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* Astrazeneca initiates voluntary nationwide recall of one lot of brilinta 90mg professional sample bottles due to report of another medicine in one bottle from that lot

* Astrazeneca - other forms or dosage strengths of brilinta, including medicine obtained via us retail or mail order pharmacies, are not affected by recall

* Astrazeneca plc - ‍voluntary recall limited to lot # jb5047 of brilinta(®) (ticagrelor) 90mg tablets, 8-count professional (physician) sample bottles​

* Astrazeneca - other forms or dosage strengths of brilinta, including medicine obtained via us retail or mail order pharmacies, not affected by voluntary recall Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

