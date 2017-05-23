FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Astrazeneca says Bydureon EXSCEL trial meets safety objective in diabetes patients
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 23, 2017 / 6:14 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Astrazeneca says Bydureon EXSCEL trial meets safety objective in diabetes patients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc

* Bydureon EXSCEL trial meets primary safety objective in type-2 diabetes patients at wide range of cardiovascular risk

* Based on a composite measure of major adverse CV events (MACE), Bydureon did not increase cardiovascular (CV) risk and showed a consistent safety profile

* Fewer CV events were observed in the Bydureon arm, however, the efficacy objective of reduction in CV risk did not reach statistical significance

* A full evaluation of the EXSCEL data is ongoing. The results will be presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) annual meeting on Thursday, 14 September 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.