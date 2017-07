July 26 (Reuters) - ASTRAZENECA PLC:

* European Commission Approved Faslodex

* SAFETY, TOLERABILITY PROFILES FOR FASLODEX, ANASTROZOLE REPORTED IN FALCON TRIAL WERE IN LINE WITH CURRENT EXPERIENCE

* MOST-COMMONLY REPORTED ADVERSE EVENTS IN FASLODEX AND ANASTROZOLE ARMS WERE ARTHRALGIA, HOT FLUSH AND NAUSEA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)